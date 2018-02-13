These Figure Skating Pairs Are Actual Couples IRL

Something about ice skating's romantic music, intimate choreography, tight costumes, and Kamasutra-esque lifts makes the sport surprisingly sexy.
When you're watching pairs figure skating, it's impossible not to project some kind of narrative about the skaters being a real couple. But actually, some of the pairs that skate together are also couples in real life.
Considering the pairs skating short program falls right on Valentine's Day this year, things are probably going to get steamy on the ice (sorry) this time around. So, in the spirit of V-Day cheesiness, ahead are the figure skaters who are in a relationship off the ice — and probably going to have a better Valentine's Day than you.
