Love is in the air — or it's lining every drugstore shelf with heart-shaped chocolate, at least — and visions of romantic Valentine's Day dates are dancing through the minds of people across the country. But what happens when those romantic dates turn out to be not-so-romantic?
For every rom-com-worthy night, there's a Valentine's Day horror story, and we've collected some truly terrible tales. Ahead, read real-life stories of awkward, infuriating, and embarrassing V-Days, but be warned: These stories just might make you want to skip the holiday all together.