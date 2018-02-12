Story from Valentine’s Day 2019 Gift Guides, Movies, Sex Tips, & Freebies

12 Valentine’s Day Horror Stories That Will Convince You To Stay In This Year

Kasandra Brabaw
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Illustrated by Aimee Sy.
Love is in the air — or it's lining every drugstore shelf with heart-shaped chocolate, at least — and visions of romantic Valentine's Day dates are dancing through the minds of people across the country. But what happens when those romantic dates turn out to be not-so-romantic?
For every rom-com-worthy night, there's a Valentine's Day horror story, and we've collected some truly terrible tales. Ahead, read real-life stories of awkward, infuriating, and embarrassing V-Days, but be warned: These stories just might make you want to skip the holiday all together.

More from Sex & Relationships

R29 Original Series