These Are The Most Romantic TV Episodes Ever

Valentine’s Day is fun and all, but let’s be real, it’s also pretty stressful. Any restaurant worth going to for a big date will be packed. The holiday comes with extreme expectations. And, it’s scientifically crafted to make single people — including the ones happiest when riding solo — panic about their relationship status.
Not cool, Valentine’s Day, not cool. So, why don’t we all agree to skip the fancy dinner and pledge to just stay in instead? After all, there are so many good shows to watch.
To help make this decision easier, we picked out the most romantic, Valentine’s Day-friendly television episodes available to stream right now. Keep reading to see which ones made the cut. We promise each and everyone will make you love love more than you ever thought possible.
