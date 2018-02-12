Aight firstly I want to say I'm bloody proud of you @zacfranich, you're a good man. I care a whole heap about @viarnibright and yourself, honestly I couldn't want anything more than for you both to be happy. Secondly, not a lot hits me hard but this sure did. This whole twisted experience is going stay inside me for a real long time. To all the 12/10 people that I met, to the family that I made, thanks for ruining my brain cells with your interview questions, thanks for putting up with my shit, sorry for all the trouble I intentionally caused, thanks for the laughs and more importantly thanks for the love. I stuck to everything that I believe in and as much as my mother wants to break my knees for it, I was 100% myself. To everyone that's been sending their love and to everyone who has been personally offended by my table manners, thank you! #thebachelornz

