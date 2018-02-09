New Music To Know This Week From Black Panther, Paramore & More

It's hard to beat Paramore when it comes to music videos. Their latest, a look back at the late '80s through the eyes of the hosts of a faux morning TV show, is another exceptional effort. Too many video treatments take the song in a different direction because the artist, who clearly wrote it about their personal life (singer Hayley Williams went through a divorce last year), doesn't want to relive their trauma. Which is totally fair. Williams avoids that trap by turning the treatment around to have a young Hayley ask, "What are you doing? This isn't you." Reporter, singer, or doing her best Bill O'Reilly "fuck it, we'll do it live" impression, it's rare that a video makes you feel like you know the artist so intimately. Especially when, in reality, you still don't know jack. Now plaster that smile back on.