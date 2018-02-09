Jessica Biel Shows You How To Have The Best Solo Date Night

If it's been far too long since you've had a date night, Jessica Biel is here to show you exactly how to do it — all by yourself.
Biel has teamed up with women's health non-profit WCG and the Tryst Network, a new sex-positive resource to raise awareness around sexual health topics, to create a series of hilarious PSAs that address things like sexual anatomy, self-exploration, and in the latest video, self-pleasure.
In the second of three videos, Biel and actor Rob Huebel can be seen getting ready for a sexy date night, which actually turns out to be a chance for both of them to indulge in some solo self-care — something we should all make time for whenever we can.
"Understanding how your body works and what feels good is the foundation of our sexual health, yet people rarely talk about these things," Biel said in an interview on Tryst's website. "Sure, we joke about masturbation, but no one discusses it in a real way — and they should. It’s an amazing way to safely explore your sexuality."
Biel, who has been open about teaching her son to be sex-positive, says that it's important to have open conversations about sex, relationships, and bodies.
"The word 'tryst' means 'a meeting place between lovers' and that’s what we hope to create — a safe meeting place for our community to share experiences, gather information, and increase their sexual IQ," Biel says in a statement shared with Refinery29, adding that in a post-#MeToo world, it's more important than ever that we are all educated about sexual health and pleasure.
“Within the current cultural climate, the need for a resource like the Tryst Network is now more timely than ever," she says in her statement. "Knowledge equals choice and choice equals empowerment."
Watch the full video below.
