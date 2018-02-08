The Best New Place To Buy Your Beauty Products Actually Gives Back

No matter how much money you're willing to invest in your own beauty routine, occasionally there are moments where you'll start to question what, exactly, you're doing with your hard-earned cash. Historically, this has been known to happen when the numbers on the cash register at the Sephora checkout hit three digits, or when you can't pick up a prescription without picking up a whole skin-care routine while you're at it.
A guilty conscience isn't necessarily a bad thing — in fact, it's proof you're not a sociopath! That's a good thing. But nothing ameliorates the creeping guilt of spending $200 on a face cream like knowing your purchase benefits those truly in need, not just in need of a new jar of Sisley Black Rose.
Shopping from Olivela is the perfect way to do that: The luxury e-commerce destination's new beauty section stocks all of your favorite high-end brands, and a portion of proceeds from every purchase goes directly to causes that affect young women and children. Just creating an account on the website gets one girl in need a day of school through the Malala Fund — and for the month of February, all purchases help to provide health essentials for young girls through Too Young to Wed. Ahead, our top picks to shop at Olivela right now. They're our favorites — and soon they'll be yours, too. It's a win-win.