How Julianne Moore Defended Alicia Vikander From A Jerk On Set

Women looking out for other women is the motto of 2018, and every other year, for that matter, which is why we love hearing that Julianne Moore stepped up to defend Alicia Vikander from a gross man on set.
According to Vogue, an important member of 2014's Seventh Son team made a vulgar comment at Vikander’s expense on set. At the time, Vikander said she didn’t feel comfortable confronting him. Luckily, Moore came to the rescue
"Julianne turned to him and said, ‘If you ever do that again, I’m walking out of here and I’m not coming back.’ She was just, like, Don’t you fucking say that again," Vikander recalls. "It showed me that she had the power. And that meant so much to me.”
Women have long been kept silent by a system that often shames those who have experienced harassment and sexual misconduct. Moore stepping up for a younger actress is exactly the type of ally-ship we all want to see. In the era of the #MeToo and Time's Up movements, it’s important for actresses to see from older role models that they have agency in a male-dominated industry known for a culture of abuse. Vikander is one of the many actresses, including Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon, who signed the Time’s Up initiative. Speaking to Vogue, Vikander said she feels it has brought the community of women in Hollywood closer together.
Vikander has had a big year. She married the dashing Michael Fassbender early last fall and her next project is taking the plunge into action movies. Vikander plays Lara Croft in the newest update of the Tomb Raider which is out March 16th.
