Remember Kim Possible? She’s Getting Her Own Live-Action Movie Now

This movie comes in a long line of newly announced Disney live-action films. The highly anticipated Lion King is leading the pack, especially after the incredible cast announcement. (Who isn’t dying to see Donald Glover as Simba ?) Mulan and 101 Dalmatians are also in the mix with Emma Stone already cast as Cruella. But the brand has also created some animosity with fans after fumbling with the casting of Aladdin and adding a new character that doesn’t seem true to the original. Hopefully they can do right by Kim Possible which means a lot to the young viewers who grew up watching the cartoon. Seeing a teenage female powerhouse like Kim kicking bad guy butt amongst all the other male superhero cartoons was pretty fantastic, and if that bleeds into the remake, it could inspire a whole new generation.