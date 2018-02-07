Remember Kim Possible? She’s Getting Her Own Live-Action Movie Now

Call me, beep me, Kim Possible is coming back. Disney announced in a tweet earlier this morning that casting is open for a live-action Disney Channel original movie based on the series. The cartoon heroine of the early aughts is making a comeback.
The classic animated series ran for four seasons and had two spin-off movies. According to Variety, the script will be written by the original creators of the show, Mark McCorkle and Robert Schooley. Kim, who rocked the hell out of her signature black crop top and loose cargo pants way before they were ever in style, is something of a feminist icon for the millennial generation.
Advertisement
When I got my first cell phone, one of the most important steps was making sure that my text tone matched the one featured in the legendary Kim Possible theme song. We can only hope that the casting will do this treasured show justice. Who will take on the honor of playing Kim? Names of many young notable actresses come to mind like Zendaya, Bella Thorne, Chloë Grace Moretz, Kiernan Shipka or Yara Shahidi. We can’t forget about the other major roles up for grabs like Kim’s lovable, bumbling sidekick/best friend Ron Stoppable and fiercely stylish nemesis Sheago. Could Roshon Fegan, Logan Lerman, Trevor Jackson, Amandla Stenberg, or Rowan Blanchard snag those spots? However, we all know that the role everyone in Hollywood will be fighting over is Rufus, Ron’s pet naked mole-rat.
Call me, beep me, if you want a #KimPossible DCOM! Casting has just begun for live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie. Who would you love to see play Kim? pic.twitter.com/6UDzgb27tv— Disney Channel (@DisneyChannel) February 7, 2018
This movie comes in a long line of newly announced Disney live-action films. The highly anticipated Lion King is leading the pack, especially after the incredible cast announcement. (Who isn’t dying to see Donald Glover as Simba?) Mulan and 101 Dalmatians are also in the mix with Emma Stone already cast as Cruella. But the brand has also created some animosity with fans after fumbling with the casting of Aladdin and adding a new character that doesn’t seem true to the original. Hopefully they can do right by Kim Possible which means a lot to the young viewers who grew up watching the cartoon. Seeing a teenage female powerhouse like Kim kicking bad guy butt amongst all the other male superhero cartoons was pretty fantastic, and if that bleeds into the remake, it could inspire a whole new generation.
Advertisement
Read These Stories Next:
Related Video:
Advertisement