What was the experience like filming with Zoe? How did you spend the day?

"It was a four day adventure, the first and last were spent traveling, driving and flying. I must say the special assistance services at both airports were amazing and made it as stress free as possible getting on and off the planes. When we landed in Belfast there was a snow storm, I was driving and Zoe was co-pilot. We spent two days at a hotel right by giants causeway, so we had plenty time to take in the sights and lots of rest time as well. With something as strenuous as this, we knew Zoe would need lots of time to rest in her room, which made it the most relaxing and enjoyable video shoot I’ve ever done. We took our time and did whatever felt right. It was just the four of us, Ed (who filmed), my husband Will who helped so much, and me and Zoe. We had lots of lovely lunches, dinners and hang out times in between filming and enjoying Giants Causeway."