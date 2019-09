5 Powerful Women Share The Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves

While questions of how to create more equitable workplaces for women have been around for decades, a kind of urgency has set in as sexual harassment claims pile up . But, safer workplaces are far from the only thing women care about. To explore these issues, the business website Quartz is launching a yearlong editorial project called How We'll Win . (Full disclosure: I was previously an associate editor at The Atlantic, which is owned by the same media company that owns Quartz.)