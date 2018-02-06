5 Powerful Women Share The Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves

Launching today are 50 interviews with women who have big ideas on how to change their industries. The list includes U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth; Emily Weiss, founder & CEO, Glossier Inc.; Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors; and Priyamvada Natarajan, professor and theoretical astrophysicist at Yale. Fessler says the interviews are an "unfiltered curation of ideas" aimed at bringing the same level of complexity to female leaders as profiles on prominent male leaders, such as Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.