5 Powerful Women Share The Advice They'd Give Their Younger Selves

It's yet to be seen whether America's offices will be reshaped indefinitely in the era of #TimesUp, but one thing is certain — the search for solutions is on.
While questions of how to create more equitable workplaces for women have been around for decades, a kind of urgency has set in as sexual harassment claims pile up. But, safer workplaces are far from the only thing women care about. To explore these issues, the business website Quartz is launching a yearlong editorial project called How We'll Win. (Full disclosure: I was previously an associate editor at The Atlantic, which is owned by the same media company that owns Quartz.)
"We were thinking about the challenge of representing women in business. So much of management reporting in the mainstream outlets really focuses on men's contribution and include women in a tokenizing way or as an afterthought," says Leah Fessler, Quartz’s management and leadership reporter.
Launching today are 50 interviews with women who have big ideas on how to change their industries. The list includes U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth; Emily Weiss, founder & CEO, Glossier Inc.; Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors; and Priyamvada Natarajan, professor and theoretical astrophysicist at Yale. Fessler says the interviews are an "unfiltered curation of ideas" aimed at bringing the same level of complexity to female leaders as profiles on prominent male leaders, such as Elon Musk and Steve Jobs.
"We decided we would cap it at 50, but the list could go on forever. If we had it my way, we would be able to have hundreds of these women sharing their insights."
Ahead, a sampling from the series.