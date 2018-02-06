When you first started using face wash, there were probably one of three formulas in your nightly rotation: Neutrogena's Deep Clean, St. Ives' Apricot Scrub, or — if you were ambitious enough to venture outside the drugstore — Philosophy's Purity. This trifecta became the gold standard of cleansers, but the latter product has maintained its cult status since hitting the market in 1996 — only picking up speed as the years have passed.
In fact, the product is still so popular (it has more than 10,000 reviews on Sephora alone!), there have been several extensions to the Purity line to keep up with demand. Now, Philosophy is launching another — and it's one we've been waiting for. Enter: Purity Moisturizer.
Like the original formula, the newest addition to the Purity line is meant to inspire its user. It may not be able to save us from the frustratingly long line at Starbucks, but this "life-enriching" moisturizer intends to soften the blow. Formulated with cold-pressed chia seeds, antioxidant-rich vitamins C and E, and anti-inflammatory green tea, it's the hydrator that goes the extra mile.
Keep in the mind that the texture is not for everyone. Thicker than Kiehl's Ultra Facial Cream with the same slip as a silicone-based primer, it may be too heavy for people who only wear CC cream. But like whipped butter, the moisturizer quickly melts into skin — effectively prepping your base for whatever comes next. (Which, Philosophy, if you're taking requests, may we suggest a Purity eye cream as well?)
Philosophy Purity Made Simple Moisturizer, $25, available at Philosophy retailers March 2018.
