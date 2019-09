Riverdale Just Showed Us A Whole New Side Of Cheryl & It's Terrifying

As to what Cheryl's up to, there's not even one detail that could explain this photo which, honestly, could just be a sign that Cheryl's getting very into archery. But, that might be the point. After all, Aguirre-Sacasa has already teased a possible endgame finale that has pissed off Bughead fans. This photo is just a crumb to help us on the trail to a later episode. Specifically, the upcoming Carrie-themed musical episode , in which we might see Cheryl might get a little blood on her hands.