Davern says that 10 minutes later, he went to go check on Wood and Wagner. He found Wagner in distress, saying that Natalie had disappeared, and instructed Davern to search the boat. Carina believes that with Davern away, Wagner may have used this time to release the dinghy. Wagner also tells everyone to wait before calling authorities, and even brings out a bottle of scotch before reluctantly agreeing to call the Coast Guard.