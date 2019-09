Ask anyone — Refinery29 might love true crime even more than feminist mantras and nipple piercings . But there's a case that happened almost four decades ago that (understandably) wasn't on my radar — until now. Six years ago, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reopened the case surrounding the death of actress Natalie Wood , who drowned off the coast of Catalina Island in California in November of 1981. She was on board her family yacht along with actors Robert Wagner (her husband) and Christopher Walken (as well as Captain Dennis Davern) and was found floating in the water the next day in her nightgown. The death was originally ruled an accident, but after the Sheriff's Department reopened the case in 2011, they've now said Wagner is "more of a person of interest" in Wood's mysterious death , and reveal many more details in an episode of 48 Hours set to air on February 3.