How To Score Free Mascara This Weekend Without Spending A Dime

Declining free makeup is a lot like throwing out the fortune cookie that comes with your Chinese takeout. The thrill feels a million bucks short of winning the lottery — in that it's pretty damn exciting, especially when you don't have to spend a dime. So, in the event your paycheck doesn't allow you to hit up a Sephora when you need to replenish your beauty stock, scoring an essential item in your makeup routine for free is like a blessing in disguise. And Nyx Professional Makeup is making that possible this weekend.
That's right: This Saturday, you can knock 100% (!) off a Nyx mascara. But if you, like us, are wondering, What's the catch? we can assure you there is none. In fact, it won't cost you a penny to get your hands on a fresh tube of Nyx's new Worth the Hype Volumizing and Lengthening Mascara. All you have to do is be one of the first 100 customers to bring in an old tube of mascara (from any brand). Once you're there, you can trade it in for a fresh one from Nyx. No buyer's remorse necessary.
To be a part of this offer, you have to head to your closest Nyx retail store (you can find one near you here). The promotion only runs this Saturday, February 3, so cancel those brunch plans ASAP.
If you happen to be the 70th person to waltz into the store looking for a new mascara, you don't have to worry about leaving completely empty-handed. On Saturday, Nyx will also be offering in-store makeup tutorials. But even if you can't make it this weekend, the $8 tube of Worth the Hype is still worth checking out. It may cost more than a Starbucks coffee, but we'd argue that nothing that makes you look more awake than mascara.
