And that's not all the exciting news. For anyone whose ever found themselves frustrated in the changing rooms when trying on denim, Topshop has launched half sizes both online and in-store. Sizes 25, 27, 29, and 31 will be available in the classic fits Jamies, Joni, Mom, Straight, Jamie Flare, and the Crop in both black and blue washes. Inbetweeners rejoice!