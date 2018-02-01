For the first time, Topshop and Topman have come together for a new season campaign. Released Thursday, the spring/summer 2018 dual-branded shoot is centered on fresh-in denim — and despite the hugely popular fast-fashion labels being siblings, this venture marks their joint debut.
To celebrate the collaboration, which was shot by rising photographer Oliver Hadlee Pearch, a short film accompanies the campaign, art directed by Jonny Lu. In true Topshop and Topman style, the imagery and video are full of movement, fun, and personality; the short features various models discussing the notion of first impressions.
The newness doesn't stop there, though. Along with the joint spring campaign, the brand announced the launch of three new Topshop denim fits to sit alongside your trusty Jamies, Baxters, and Leighs.
The New Boyfriend, a mid-rise loose-fitting straight-legged pair, sit at the ankle and are the perfect compromise between polished and relaxed styles. We're teaming these with a crisp white shirt and some black loafers.
Next up is the Wide Leg jean, which features a super-flattering high waist, come in non-stretch denim, and fit wide throughout the leg. We're going full-on '70s with this pair by tucking in a printed pussy bow blouse.
The last pair in the line-up is the Cropped Straight, a stretch-denim pair with a mid rise and, you guessed it, straight leg. Go West with these and wear with cowboy boots and a loose-fitting classic white T-shirt.
And that's not all the exciting news. For anyone whose ever found themselves frustrated in the changing rooms when trying on denim, Topshop has launched half sizes both online and in-store. Sizes 25, 27, 29, and 31 will be available in the classic fits Jamies, Joni, Mom, Straight, Jamie Flare, and the Crop in both black and blue washes. Inbetweeners rejoice!
Topshop continues to provide us with the ideal fast-fashion denim — now, which pair to choose?