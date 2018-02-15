At least Zoey delays the inevitable by going totally dark on social. The blackout helps Zoey realize just how addicted everyone else is to their screens. The leading examples are Ana Torres (Francia Raisa) and Nomi Segal (Emily Arlook), who end up going full troll on Twitter. The target of their flame war? The lovely, beloved Janelle Monae. Her crimes? Being able to count or something. Honestly, specific grievances are lost in the fog of (Twitter) war. Eventually things get so out of hand, Ana ends up suspended from the platform while Nomi is completely tossed off Twitter for good.