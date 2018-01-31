If You Liked The Devil Wears Prada, You'll Want To Watch This

In an industry that predominantly caters to women yet is lead mostly by men (designers and the financial sectors of the industry), how important is fashion content that is created by women, for women, and starring women?

"Well, it’s in everyone’s best interests. For the creative part, the more diverse the people working within the industry are, the more inspired from different people, places, cultures and the more relevant and creative the industry will be. If not everyone is part of the conversation, the only result is that we will be lacking creativity and inspiration.