Amazon Is Reportedly Rethinking Its Relationship With Woody Allen

Dylan Farrow has long accused Woody Allen of molesting her as a child — allegations that have received new attention as the #MeToo movement gains traction. As Farrow continuously calls on Hollywood to take her accusations seriously, Amazon is reportedly rethinking distributing Allen's upcoming film, A Rainy Day in New York.
A Rainy Day in New York is supposed to be distributed by Amazon after the company financed the film's production. However, two anonymous sources told The New York Times Amazon "is having serious conversations about ending its relationship with Mr. Allen." The company has not made a final decision, and would be breaking its contract with Allen if it chose not to distribute A Rainy Day in New York, one source told The Times.
The man who first brought Allen's films to Amazon, Roy Price, resigned as Amazon's top entertainment executive in October amid sexual harassment allegations. Price funded Allen's film Wonder Wheel for $25 million, though it made less than $1.5 million in North American theaters.
Allen has accused Farrow of "cynically using" the #MeToo movement and Time's Up campaign "to repeat this discredited allegation, and his sister and producer, Letty Aronson, claimed Farrow had “capitalized” on the #MeToo movement. Farrow responded to these claims in an email to The Times: "If Woody Allen and his surrogates’ response to this is that I’m capitalizing on a moment in which it is in vogue to carefully look at the facts, rather than rely on thin defenses from powerful men without question — a moment in which the truth is in fashion — I’d say they’re right."
Allen's adopted daughter first accused him of molestation in 1992. He has always denied any wrongdoing and was never charged with criminal conduct. In December, Farrow wrote an op-ed for The Los Angeles Times that asserts that the #MeToo "revolution has been selective. "It breaks my heart when women and men I admire work with Allen, then refuse to answer questions about it," she wrote.
