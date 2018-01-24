Hilary Duff's Next Role Is Very, Very Far From Lizzie McGuire

If you've ever sighed and thought, "Gee, I hope Hilary Duff is getting up to exciting things in her post-Lizzie McGuire career," then listen up! Duff might be starring as Sharon Tate in an upcoming horror film about the gruesome Manson murders in 1969.
Here's our evidence — and it's speculative, so bear with us while we put on our foil hats here: Duff shared a photo of herself wearing a fake pregnancy belly and a pale pink nightgown. The photo is part of a sponsorship deal for Duff. She's just started a glasses line! Good for her. More importantly, it looks like she's dressed as Sharon Tate in the photo. A Twitter account entitled "Hilary Duff News" shared additional photos that seemed to prove Duff was involved in a film called The Haunting of Sharon Tate.
CONFIRMED: @HilaryDuff is set to star in "The Haunting of Sharon Tate" based on the popular Manson Murders story, an adaption by Daniel Farrands. Hilary will be starring in the leading role of American actress and model Sharon Tate, who was murdered by Charles Manson. pic.twitter.com/RIEEJisczI— Hilary Duff News (@HilaryNews) January 24, 2018
There's little to no info on this movie, although Daniel Farrands was the producer of The Haunting in Connecticut, so it seems probable he could direct The Haunting of Sharon Tate. There's also a theory supported by the Travel Channel that the ghost of Sharon Tate haunts the Oman House, where the 1969 murders took place. Ergo, Duff will be playing Sharon Tate in a horror film about horrific murders instead of a biopic. See the photo Duff posted on her own Instagram, below.
This movie is not to be confused with Quentin Tarantino's Manson murders movie, which is expected to arrive in theaters in August of 2019, which happens to be the 50th anniversary of the murders. The cast of that movie is not yet set, but THR reports that an offer was made to (Oscar-nominated!) Margot Robbie.
The race to play Sharon Tate has begun.
Refinery29 has reached out to Duff for more information about the role.
