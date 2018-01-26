The highlighter market is so crowded, you might have thought to yourself at one point, How is this any different from what I already own? By all accounts, there are hundreds out there to choose from — from blues and pinks to creams and powders. But like any good rat race, there's always one that ends up on top — and in 2018, it's coming from Anastasia Beverly Hills.
The brand tells Refinery29 exclusively that it's launching a new highlighter in collaboration with beauty influencer (and highlighter queen) Amra Olević, also known on Instagram as AmRezy. The result: A compact of pure Champagne gold.
This isn't the first time ABH has partnered with Olević. After a successful eyeshadow palette collaboration, the duo decided it was time to move into the highlighting territory with a powder to end all others. All it took was learning exactly what Olević would want: "I often joke with her that she’s my barometer for certain products because she’s so definitive in what she will and will not wear," says Claudia Soare, the president of Anastasia Beverly Hills. "She was so detailed with this product, and said it had to 'feel like second skin metal and be blinding.'"
You might be surprised to learn that besides the best-selling Glow Kits, ABH only carries one individual highlight powder — so this one had to be perfect. Now, a universally flattering shade is here without flaw: "[It's] the most unique formula in the sense that it’s a powder, but has no fallout, and applies to the skin as smooth as a liquid, but is in fact a powder."
Besides being velvety soft, both Soare and Olević went through countless trials to get the right color that would flatter every undertone. And after trying it ourselves, we can definitely confirm that it does. Bonus: The powder is even better when used wet and on the body for an allover glow you normally can't get without booking a trip to Saint Tropez.
The limited-edition AmRezy highlighter ($28) officially drops February 14 on the brand's website, rolling out to retailers starting March 6. Next up? Selfie — so long as you "always find the light!" Olević says.
