Time’s Up announced a partnership with Condé Nast and eBay to auction off a selection of the dresses and tuxedos worn during the Golden Globes. The auction begins on Friday, January 19 at 12 p.m. EST at ebay.com/timesup , during which you will be able to bid on the black gowns worn by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Margot Robbie, and more; designers including Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, Rosie Assoulin, and Calvin Klein have all donated pieces to the cause. Bids start at just $25, the minimum donation required to Time’s Up.