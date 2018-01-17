Earlier this month on the Golden Globes red carpet, the conversation swirled around Time’s Up, the sexual harassment prevention initiative introduced by Hollywood heavy-hitters like Shonda Rhimes, Reese Witherspoon, Emma Stone, and America Ferrera. To drum up awareness for the mission, actresses donned black and wore a pin jointly designed by stylist Arianne Phillips and jewelry designer Michael Schmidt, who put out a call-to-action for the fashion industry to join the entertainment world in its fight for equality. And on Wednesday, designers responded in a way that goes beyond simply dressing actresses and actors.
Time’s Up announced a partnership with Condé Nast and eBay to auction off a selection of the dresses and tuxedos worn during the Golden Globes. The auction begins on Friday, January 19 at 12 p.m. EST at ebay.com/timesup, during which you will be able to bid on the black gowns worn by Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Tracee Ellis Ross, Margot Robbie, and more; designers including Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Diane von Furstenberg, Rosie Assoulin, and Calvin Klein have all donated pieces to the cause. Bids start at just $25, the minimum donation required to Time’s Up.
Advertisement
“At Condé Nast, we’ve always believed in the importance of swift action to support meaningful social change,” Anna Wintour, artistic director of Condé Nast and editor-in-chief of Vogue, said in a statement to Vanity Fair. “Through this auction powered by eBay for Charity, and harnessing the compelling pull of both fashion and activism, we’re hopeful that the black dresses worn at this year’s historic Golden Globe Awards will raise funds for the Time’s Up initiative, and serve to support the stories and voices of those who have been victims of sexual misconduct.”
Related Video:
Advertisement