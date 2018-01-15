Dolores O'Riordan, Singer In The Cranberries, Dead At 46

O’Riordan began her musical career in 1990 when she joined the Cranberries. Their first album, Everyone is Doing It, So Why Can’t We was released in 1993. The band went on to have several hits, including “Linger,” which was certified Gold in the United States, “Dreams,” and “Zombie.” She was beloved for her distinctive voice, integrating her thick Irish accent and traditional yodeling into her diction. As a style icon, she wore her hair in a pixie cut or buzzed entirely, and exemplified the baggy style of the '90s alternative scene.