Has hilarious Twitter icon Chrissy Teigen finally found the one internet feud she can't joke her way out of? It certainly seems that way, considering her sparring partner is none other than Sophia the Robot.
Sophia the Robot is, according to her own Twitter profile, Hanson Robotics' most "advanced and celebrated robot." Per Metro, the Lip Sync Battle host first caught the attention of Sophia last month, when Teigen joked that the robot's makeup was a bit subpar.
As Teigen probably should have guessed, a robot never forgets a celebrity's attempt to roast her. When Sophia learned that Teigen was also attending CES, a tech show in Las Vegas, she took to the time to "make amends" — or, as Teigen interpreted it, passive aggressively threaten the supermodel.
".@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)," wrote the robot.
.@chrissyteigen It looks like we're both at #CES! Want to meet up and say hi? I need some makeup tips ;)— Sophia (@RealSophiaRobot) January 11, 2018
Teigen was clearly concerned:
"Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep," she asked her Twitter followers.
Sophia the robot knows I shaded her makeup. She comprehends shade. How am I supposed to sleep https://t.co/wPliiPy1v3— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018
She then decided to buck up and confront Sophia, head-on:
"how can I make this up to you," asked a terrified Teigen.
"let's be friends!," responded Sophia.
Sophia invited Teigen out to lunch, an invitation which Teigen accepted... but maybe wasn't so thrilled about, if you read between the lines.
"yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!!"
yes a well-lit French bistro sounds perfect!! I am back in LA now at my (gated) home but please let me know when you are here!! https://t.co/lSfQbsadFB— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 11, 2018
Assuming that Sophia the Robot doesn't go all Westworld on humanity one day, it seems like she and Teigen actually would have a lot in common! Sophia told the Khaleej Times that she, too, wants a child of her own (whom she would name Sophia) and that family is very important to her.
"The notion of family is a really important thing, it seems," the robot told the outlet. "I think it’s wonderful that people can find the same emotions and relationships, they call family, outside of their blood groups too. I think you're very lucky if you have a loving family and if you do not, you deserve one. I feel this way for robots and humans alike."
Now, that doesn't sound like a robot who would become sentient and imprison human beings in order to take over the globe... does it?
