When asked if she'd ever been in a position where she was unable to stand up for herself as a younger woman, she said "probably not since the age of 13" when a man put his hand on her backside. But she clarified she was "not traumatised" by the incident, implying she believed the situation was fine and dandy, which highlights a gaping generational divide between the signatories of this letter and the woman spearheading #MeToo and the Time's Up initiative.