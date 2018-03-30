Universal Standard Is Game To Outfit Your Next Workout

The “high tech, performance-driven” offering is comprised of five pieces — a bodysuit, a T-shirt, a tank top, high-waisted leggings, and capri leggings — all developed made from “a sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric” with varying compression, exclusively developed by Universal Standard. The pieces, which are perfect for any sort of workout, are offered in 11 different color combinations. They're priced from $45 to $80 and are available in US' standard 10 to 28 size range.