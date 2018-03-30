Universal Standard Is Game To Outfit Your Next Workout

Update: Following the success of its five-piece activewear collection launched in January, Universal Standard is now offering its first activewear kit. Featuring its Power Move Tee, All Star Leggings, and Front Runner Tank, each pack, prices at $140, is designed to offer functional and flattering workout gear in sizes 10 to 20. Click here to buy.
This article was originally published January 9, 2018.
Universal Standard, the size-inclusive direct-to-consumer brand has brought us everything from a super-successful collaboration with Danielle Brooks to a line of plus-size jewelry since its inception in 2014. Now, the label is back at disrupting the clothing space yet again: On Tuesday, it launched its first ever activewear line Game.
“Game consciously paired our expertise in fit and design with the latest technology to bring, well-made, well-fitting activewear to the market,” Alex Waldman, co-founder and CCO of Universal Standard, said in a press release. “This consumer has been deprived of quality clothing across all categories, but activewear is a particularly important area from which she is often dismissed completely.”
The “high tech, performance-driven” offering is comprised of five pieces — a bodysuit, a T-shirt, a tank top, high-waisted leggings, and capri leggings — all developed made from “a sweat-wicking, antimicrobial fabric” with varying compression, exclusively developed by Universal Standard. The pieces, which are perfect for any sort of workout, are offered in 11 different color combinations. They're priced from $45 to $80 and are available in US' standard 10 to 28 size range.
“There is no reason for any woman to think ‘I can’t participate in an activity because my body is bigger,’ added Polina Veksler, the brand's co-founder and CEO. “We are saying, ‘now you can!’”
