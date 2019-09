We know what you're thinking: "disadvantages"? While many folks would happily endure a bad hair day so long as it was caused by some priceless headgear, HRH may have a point. According to the website for the Tower of London , where the Crown Jewels are stored, the St. Edward's Crown weighs about an Advil-inducing five pounds, which "makes it a very heavy and tiring crown to wear." Oh, poo.