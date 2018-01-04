As far as loyalty programs go, Ulta Beauty's is among the best. If you're willing to cash in those catalog coupons every month, you might as well earn some moolah while spending half of your paycheck on mascara and luxe shampoo bottles. Not already a member of the Ultamate Rewards program? No biggie, because this news will probably convince you to sign up ASAP.
As is, Ulta's reward program consists of two membership levels based on how much you spend — online and in-store — a year. The initial sign-up is free, and you'll earn one point for every dollar you spend. Spend more than $450 and you'll hit the jackpot as an official Platinum member that'll have raking in more $3-off coupons than you can handle. Now, the beauty megastore is adding yet another level to the program: Diamond.
If you spend $1,200 a year, you'll hit Diamond member status. Similar to Platinum, there are a ton of extra perks: You'll be able to earn points way faster (for every dollar you spend, you get 1.5 points), score a free birthday gift and $10-off birthday coupon, and your earned points will never expire. But here's where it gets even better. Not only do you get all the advantages of a Platinum member, but you also get everyday free shipping on orders of $25 or more and a $25 annual reward card to use toward one of Ulta's beauty services (we recommend the Benefit BrowBar).
The Diamond program launches on January 16, so keep an eye on your inbox. Now you won't have to feel so guilty about spending all your money in one place...
