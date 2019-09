Mariah Carey Deserves As Much Hot Tea As She Wants

Mariah Carey faced the world again on New Year's Eve , determined to prove after last year's unfortunate blunder that she can sing. And she can. Along with a few million other people, I tuned in to watch what would happen, live (spoiler: she did better than Andy Cohen did on CNN ). There is an excitement to live TV broadcasts; even the best-laid plans can be waylaid by unexpected difficulties. Which is not to say that I was by any means rooting against Mariah, but she has proven herself to be unpredictable on live programming for several years now ( let's not relive that infamous moment on TRL ), so watching her is an adventure in genuinely not knowing what might happen. The sky is the limit.