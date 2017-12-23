Mariah Carey Will Once Again Bless Us With Her Presence On New Year's Eve

Singer, actor and international superstar Mariah Carey will once again close out the year with a New Years performance in NYC's Time Square, and it might be the must-watch live television moment of the year.
And why? Well, if you've forgotten, last year the elusive chanteuse had a pretty major performance fail on the Ryan Seacrest hosted Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017. The moment will live forever as a perfect hot mess playing out in real time. What's not to love?
Billboard reports that in a joint statement, Carey and Dick Clark Productions wrote: "We can all agree that last year didn't go exactly as planned and we are thrilled to move forward together to provide America with an incredible night of music and celebration on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2018. See you in Times Square!"
During last years performance, Carey experienced major audio problems when a vocal track didn't come in as expected during her performance of "Emotions." The singer also complained repeatedly from the stage that she wasn't able to hear herself.
Carey, ever the headline maker, took the whole mishap in stride at the time. She posted to Twitter after train wreck ended, writing, "Shit happens. Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017."
Shit happens ? Have a happy and healthy new year everybody!? Here's to making more headlines in 2017 ? pic.twitter.com/0Td8se57jr— Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) January 1, 2017
The singer later released a longer statement, saying, "I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve, and in time I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control."
We cannot wait for this year's performance. The show airs live, starting at 8 pm New Years Eve on ABC. Other performers include Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, and Sugarland.
