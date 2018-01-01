Every Day is the latest YA book turned modern teen dramedy, and based on the impressive cast of newcomers, unique love story, and acclaimed source material, we have a feeling it's going to be big. We have your first look at the official movie poster here, and it's full of sparks — figuratively and literally.
Based on David Levithan's New York Times bestselling book of the same name, Every Day stars Angourie Rice (The Beguiled), a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with a different person every day, named "A." Or rather, the person she is in love with is really a mysterious spirit that inhabits a different 16-year-old's body every 24 hours. Oh yes, did I mention there's a touch of the metaphysical in this story? Love isn't the only invisible magic at work in this world. The plot explores a new type of unrequited love, where two people physically cannot be together in the way that they want because one person can't keep the same body.
The book and film are both testaments that you fall in love someone for what's on the inside, not the outside, which could explain why the two characters kissing in the poster above appear to be faceless and truly in the moment. It's epic, but bittersweet, just like first love.
Earlier this month, Rice shared the first look at stills from the film, which show her character with A in a few of their different bodies, portrayed by actors Justice Smith (The Get Down), Colin Ford (Supernatural), and Owen Teague (Bloodline). So many tiny love stories, so little time.
Every Day hits theaters on February 23.
