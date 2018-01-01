Based on David Levithan's New York Times bestselling book of the same name, Every Day stars Angourie Rice (The Beguiled), a 16-year-old girl who falls in love with a different person every day, named "A." Or rather, the person she is in love with is really a mysterious spirit that inhabits a different 16-year-old's body every 24 hours. Oh yes, did I mention there's a touch of the metaphysical in this story? Love isn't the only invisible magic at work in this world. The plot explores a new type of unrequited love, where two people physically cannot be together in the way that they want because one person can't keep the same body.