Here's What Mariah Carey Is Doing Differently This New Year's Eve

If at first you don't succeed, try, try again. And if you're pop diva Mariah Carey, that means erasing last year's New Year's Eve performance from your mind and taking the stage one more time.
As previously reported, Carey will once again sing live from Times Square for Dick Clark's New Years Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest on December 31, despite famously fumbling her performances of "Emotions" and "We Belong Together" during the 2016 broadcast. At the time, representatives for the singer blamed the production team for not addressing sound issues.
Insiders on the set, however, told Billboard that Carey hadn't rehearsed properly, and claimed that a body double was sent in her place on one occasion. Jenny McCarthy, who co-hosts the annual show with Seacrest, later told Us Weekly that Carey hadn't done a sound check.
According to a new interview, McCarthy's feeling more optimistic about this year's Carey show, despite the fact that the weather in New York City that night is expected to be freezing cold. Cold weather is notoriously hard on vocals.
"I think there will be plenty of rehearsals this year, and it will show," she told E!.
Seacrest, on the other hand, appears to be simply hoping for the best. The way he referred to Carey not by name but as "the singer" would suggest that he's going to be pretty pissed if those rehearsals don't happen, though.
"Look, I don't think you can ever go on the air and say, 'This is going to go perfectly,' because there are a lot of things that are out of our control," he noted. "But I'm sure that those involved in that performance, including the singer, will make preparations."
These two may be all for "second chances," but a three-peat probably isn't going to happen. Consider yourself warned, Mimi.
