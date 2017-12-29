We've been waiting very patiently for the return of the Bachelor. Sure, we were thoroughly engrossed in the theater of love that was Rachel Lindsey and Brian Abasolo (not to mention the misadventures of Dean Unglert), but it's time for some new drama on our favorite l'amour reality show.
As we know, the newest Bachelor is none other than Arie Luyendyk, Jr. who appeared on season 8 of The Bachelorette. He may not have won the heart of Emily Maynard, but in the upcoming season, we'll see him vying for the hearts of 29 lovely ladies. And according to Chris Harrison, host, contestant liaison, and Cupid's arrow gatekeeper, Luyendyk, Jr. has some very tough choices to make. He chatted with Entertainment Weekly and dropped some very delicious hints about what we can expect in the vision quest for Luyendyk, Jr.'s bride-to-be.
First, Harrison reminds us newer Bachelor Nation fans that Luyendyk, Jr. is a Very Good Guy. "He’s the same great guy that everybody fell in love with on Emily’s season," says Harrison. "EVERY woman for two to three years after stopped me and would talk about how he’s the greatest kisser and he’s so romantic." Okay then!
In fact, Harrison continually refers to Luyendyk, Jr.'s alleged heavenly kissing abilities. "I’m excited for people to get to know Arie for the first time because he’s a great guy. He’s dynamic and yeah, he is a good kisser and he makes these women feel things very quickly." Was it the kissing that caused the contestants to fall in love? "They fell for him very very quickly. I like that about him," says Harrison. Note: we cannot confirm if Luyendyk, Jr. is, in fact, a good kisser, but will take Harrison's word on the subject.
Harrison also knows that people are questioning the choice of Luyendyk, Jr. to be the star of the show, but he assures us that we needn't worry. "I know some people that were like, “Why Arie?” Trust me. I’m fine starting slow and people saying, “Oh I don’t know,” and then word of mouth spreads and then people start talking and then the next [week], everybody’s like, “You have to be watching this.” I know that’s the way it will be with Arie," says Harrison.
Season 22 of the Bachelor premieres on ABC at 8pm EST/7pm CST on Monday, Jan. 1st, and you can bet we'll be there to catch all the total eclipses of the heart here on Refinery29.
