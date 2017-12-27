Prince Harry put Barack Obama to the test today, challenging him to a quickfire quiz on BBC Radio 4. Sure, we may be more accustomed to HRH and the former president discussing issues like state policy, mental health and immigration, but as part of Prince Harry's takeover of radio programme Today, we were treated to subjects like Suits and, erm, boxer shorts.
Quizmaster Harry asked Obama which he missed the most, having now left the White House: the bowling alley or the cinema ("Cinema, although we call it a movie theater, but that's fine"), and which of the Friends ladies he preferred (Rachel).
Obama maintained his dignity by dodging the question of boxers or briefs, saying, "Sorry, we don't answer those questions," but confirmed his love for queen of soul Aretha Franklin (who sang at his presidential inauguration) over Tina Turner. On more royal matters, Obama cheekily said he'd choose William over Harry, Meghan Markle's show Suits over The Good Wife, and the Queen over Freddie Mercury's Queen (nice one, Obama).
For those of us who watch Netflix'sThe Crown, it is apparent how much the royals public-facing roles have changed since the beginning of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Just 25 years ago, we most likely wouldn't have had such candor and humor from a prince who is so close to the current monarch.
Fifth in line to the throne, guest editor Harry said of his takeover, "It's been a learning curve, but these are incredibly important topics that I think we all need to think about and be discussed." Throughout the show, Harry will be exploring subjects like the charity sector and the armed forces, two areas close to the prince's heart, plus an interview with his father Charles, Prince of Wales.
Harry's relationship with the Obamas is well documented, with the family helping him to promote this year's Invictus Games. Reports are circulating that the prince wants them to attend his upcoming wedding to Meghan. Somehow we don't think Donald Trump will be getting an invitation to the nuptials, or the quickfire quiz...
