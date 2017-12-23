Kesha and her powerhouse vocals and beautifully poignant lyrics on Rainbow have been one of the brighter spots in a year that, we can agree, has been a challenge. And now, the "Praying" singer has graced us with more music, and this new song is destined to be an instant classic.
Today, Kesha released her cover of "This Is Me," which is the theme song for the new Hugh Jackman and Zendaya musical flick The Greatest Showman. The song was originally performed by Keala Seattle, reports Rolling Stone, and it has a more rock vibe with firece lyrics. Kesha added her spin onto the song, making it sound like it could have been recorded in a cathedral; it's grand, sweeping, and takes you on a journey. The lyrics are all about being your best self and living your best life while overcoming trauma. "I'm not scared to be seen/I make no apologies," she sings, and we feel her words in our bones.
Advertisement
"This Is Me" is the newest release from a singer who's had a bright year. Kesha released her newest album Rainbow to critical acclaim in August; Brittany Spanos of Rolling Stone wrote that Rainbow "sounds refreshed and vividly modern, battle-tested and born again." Kesha wrote the songs amidst a contentious legal battle with her former producer Dr. Luke, in which she alleged that he raped and abused her. That legal case is still working its way through the courts, but she still continues to work creatively. At SXSW this year, she told R29's Amy Emmerich that we should all "take a moment and realize that we're all humans, we're all the same, we're all dealing with things. Find empathy in your heart for someone else." "This Is Me" stresses that empathy, and we love it.
Advertisement