Following His Father's Footsteps, Eric Trump Is Now Attacking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Like father, like son: On Wednesday, Eric Trump joined his father in attacking Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, echoing the president's remarks on how the New York Democrat "begged" for campaign contributions.
“I remember Kirsten Gillibrand when she came into his office every three days to ask him for money and ask for major campaign contributions,” he said during an interview on WABC Radio with Rita Cosby. “There is no one who wanted to get into his office more than Kirsten Gillibrand.”
On Tuesday, President Trump unleashed a sexist attack on Gillibrand on Twitter, implying she traded sex for money and calling her "used." His outburst came after after Gillibrand said he should resign over the multiple allegations of sexual misconduct against him.
An aide to Gillibrand told the Washington Post on Tuesday that the New York senator had only one meeting occasion with President Trump in 2010. Ivanka Trump was present during the meeting, according to the aide. (Refinery29 reached out to Sen. Gillibrand's office for comment and has yet to hear back.)
In the interview, Eric Trump said the senator's criticism "follows the whole [Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer playbook" and it's a "distraction." He added that the revival of the sexual misconduct allegations against the president in recent days is the "distraction of the week" and said the accusations are false.
"It’s total nonsense," he said. "That’s been the playbook in our government for so long: distract, disrupt, hurt, bash, defame, do whatever you can for your own political gain. It’s sad that we don’t have more morals or character or whatever it is."
President Trump has been accused of sexual assault and harassment by more than a dozen women. He has denied all the allegations and has claimed he's never met any of his accusers. However, there's evidence that he's met at least six of the women who have accused him.
