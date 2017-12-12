Zendaya Reveals How She Ended Up In A Bruno Mars Music Video

If there's one celeb we always want to see on our timelines, it's Zendaya. She's always welcome to grace our TVs and movie screens, and now, she can add Bruno Mars Music Video Star to her resumé. The Greatest Showman actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss how an appearance on Lip Sync Battle ended up earning her a spot in Mars's music video for "Versace on the Floor."
"I impersonated Bruno for my lip sync battle," she begins, and feels that she did a "pretty good job." Mars saw the video and, Zendaya explains, "apparently he saw Sexy Girl In Video from that, somehow?" He sent her a text, asking for a personal phone call. "He called and said "hey, I'm doing this video and I want to you be a part of it' and I was like, why? Why me?" How did that [lip sync battle] strike as graceful to you?" But she loved being part of the video, which was released earlier this year.
Advertisement
Of course, it's not Zendaya's first rodeo in the music video circuit. In 2016, she appeared alongside other stars like Naomi Diaz and Amandla Stenberg in Beyonce's video for "All Night," from her smash hit record Lemonade.
Just how good are her lip syncing skills? Well, they must be good if it got her cast in a Bruno Mars video. But if you'd like more proof, here's a video of Zendaya working it to "Yoncé" in the passenger seat of a car. Zendaya, can we please go to karaoke together?
Check out her Jimmy Fallon interview and the video for "Versace on the Floor" below.
Advertisement