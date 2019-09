Miss America Pageant CEO & Leadership Resign Following Email Scandal

Sam Haskell, CEO and Josh Randall, COO have both resigned from the Miss American Organization , as has board member Lynne Weidner, HuffPost reports. In a statement, Dan Meyers, the new interim chairman, told HuffPost that "This afternoon, the Board of Directors of the Miss America Organization accepted the resignation of Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Sam Haskell, effective immediately. The Board of Directors also accepted the resignation of Chairman Lynn Weidner. At the Board’s request, Ms. Weidner has agreed to remain on the Board for up to ninety days to facilitate a smooth transition for the MAO to new leadership.