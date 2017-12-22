Shortly after the report was published, Hagan shared a statement via Twitter live. "The story that broke today is one that is extremely difficult to relive," Hagan told her followers. "Now that I have proof that they are happening, or they happened, it just feels pretty validating... My hope is that this story that broke will bring light to the type of behavior that's been in leadership of the Miss America Organization and really help us put in place people who care and who embody the mission of Miss America."