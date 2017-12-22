Story from Pop Culture

Scott Disick Posted A Video Of Sofia Richie In Her Underwear & Twitter Is Uncomfortable

Meagan Fredette
Photo: Romain Maurice/Getty Images/Haute Living.
Every couple has their own cute holiday traditions. Whether it's wearing the ugliest sweaters you can find, getting boozy with the egg nog, or indulging in some of the finest holiday-themed rom com fare, one of the best parts of being in a relationship is spending the holidays with your l'amour — especially if the extended fam is involved. But Scott Disick and and Sofia Richie took their holiday hijinx to a whole different level, and the internet is scratching their heads.
Disick posted a video of his girlfriend dancing onto his Instagram Stories. This would be totally innocuous, except that she's definitely not wearing any pants, and she's dancing to "All Night Long (All Night)" by Lionel Richie, who is her dad.
We would like to note that it's totally fine for Richie to express herself however she chooses, as long as it is done consensually, and we have no reason to believe that it wasn't. Fans are wringing their hands because the moment feels way too private to be on social media. Some things are better kept behind closed doors. We don't need to see every part of Disick and Richies's relationship.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their unease at being privy to this intimate moment. Reactions ranged from raised eyebrows to outright disgust.
This user noted that it is likely to inflame several different relationships: that with Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children Mason, Reign, and Penelope, and their relationship with Richie's father. Ouch.
GIF perfection.
Yep, that's question on all of our minds.
