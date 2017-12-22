Scott Disick Posted A Video Of Sofia Richie In Her Underwear & Twitter Is Uncomfortable

Every couple has their own cute holiday traditions. Whether it's wearing the ugliest sweaters you can find, getting boozy with the egg nog, or indulging in some of the finest holiday-themed rom com fare, one of the best parts of being in a relationship is spending the holidays with your l'amour — especially if the extended fam is involved. But Scott Disick and and Sofia Richie took their holiday hijinx to a whole different level, and the internet is scratching their heads.
Disick posted a video of his girlfriend dancing onto his Instagram Stories. This would be totally innocuous, except that she's definitely not wearing any pants, and she's dancing to "All Night Long (All Night)" by Lionel Richie, who is her dad.
We would like to note that it's totally fine for Richie to express herself however she chooses, as long as it is done consensually, and we have no reason to believe that it wasn't. Fans are wringing their hands because the moment feels way too private to be on social media. Some things are better kept behind closed doors. We don't need to see every part of Disick and Richies's relationship.
Fans took to Twitter to voice their unease at being privy to this intimate moment. Reactions ranged from raised eyebrows to outright disgust.
If Scott Disick having Sofia Richie dancing to her own da’s music in her knickers isn’t rubbing salt into the wound I don’t know what is then ???— Denise Ryan (@DeniseRyan3) December 22, 2017
This user noted that it is likely to inflame several different relationships: that with Disick's ex Kourtney Kardashian and their children Mason, Reign, and Penelope, and their relationship with Richie's father. Ouch.
So uncomfortable. It being her dad's song is the cherry on top. Gross.— Stefani Blak McMahon (@stefblak) December 22, 2017
Scott Disicks Insta story just made me feel so uncomfortable..why is Sofia Richie dancing in her underwear to her own dads song ?— Liv (@olivialouisek) December 22, 2017
Sofia Richie dancing around in her chonies on Scott Disick's insta story just doesn't sit right with me lol pic.twitter.com/Lc2IbHrOhy— Racine Acuna (@champagnemami_2) December 22, 2017
GIF perfection.
How much is Scott Disick trying to make Kourt jealous on his insta story looool— Meggy Christmas?? (@megraves1705) December 22, 2017
Yep, that's question on all of our minds.
