I Tried All Of NYC's Fave Holiday Activities — & Here's What Happened

I've lived in New York City for almost four years now, but somehow I haven't taken part in many of the classic 'holiday' activities that are offered around town; ice skating in Bryant Park, walking through the Winter Village Holiday Shops, visiting the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, and shopping at Chelsea Market.
Last week, I set aside an entire day and spent it with my boyfriend, Michael, galavanting around Manhattan and getting into the holiday spirit. We started out with a festive breakfast at home — snowman and snowflake-shaped pancakes made in cookie cutters.
Our first stop was the Winter Village in Bryant Park — a European-inspired open air market filled with food, local crafts and more. We had just seen "I, Tonya" and felt incredibly inspired to go iceskating, so we put on our skates and took a few laps around the rink before cooling down for lunch.
Next up was the Rockefeller Christmas Tree, a 75-foot Norway Spruce decorated with about 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a star on top. And lastly we visited Chelsea Market, an indoor urban food hall and shopping mall that gets completely decked out for the holiday season.
The day filled with food, fun and festivities. And the best part? We captured the entire day on camera so that you could join our NYC holiday excursions!
