The Fashion Names You Need To Know In 2018

The fashion set is relentlessly searching for the next big thing, whether it's the newest pair of sneakers, a cult bag, the latest designer disrupting trends, a fresh model making waves on the catwalk, or a young photographer or stylist challenging the way we see clothes. It's not that what's to come is always better than what always exists; it's that we're always looking to push the boundaries of the industry and show just how many facets of our lives that fashion really touches.