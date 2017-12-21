The Fashion Names You Need To Know In 2018

Just a few days ago we looked back at the biggest fashion moments of 2017 but as 2018 fast approaches, it's now time to look forward and focus on the future and the faces that will be instrumental in shaping the industry in the year ahead.
The fashion set is relentlessly searching for the next big thing, whether it's the newest pair of trainers or a cult bag, the latest designer disrupting trends, a fresh model making waves on the catwalk or a young photographer or stylist challenging the way we see clothes.
As we prepare to welcome a new year, get acquainted with the emerging talent ahead, who are all about to burst onto the scene in a big way.