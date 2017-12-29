The Drugstore Beauty Products Our Editors Can't Get Enough Of Right Now

A well-stocked drugstore is like no other place on earth, a land of plenty where impulse buys (cheap scented candles, festive fairy lights) live just an aisle away from the bare necessities (toilet paper, Tylenol Headache Relief). And the beauty section is particularly compelling: The endless options and reasonable prices make the shopping experience low-risk, high-reward, and non-committal, which is as good a reason as any to try them all.
Ahead, the hair care, skin care, and makeup picks our editors can’t get enough of right now, from the practical (a no-frills cleanser that’s become a staple in our routine) to the frivolous (a multitasking tint that carried us through a spontaneous trip to Music City, U.S.A.) and everything in between — like, you know, a wave spray that will make actually styling your hair a thing of the past. Let's just go ahead and file that one under "life hacks."