Did Katy Perry Just Pull A Taylor Swift In Her New Music Video?

Here's a little something to pep you up for the rest of the week: Katy Perry has dropped the music video for her song "Hey Hey Hey" from her recent album, Witness. It's the first music video from the artist since the cameo-studded one for "Swish Swish," which was rumored to be about her ex-friend Taylor Swift. However, the "Hey Hey Hey" video still has me thinking about reputation. Specifically, "Look What You Made Me Do."
On the surface, it's totally different. Perry's initial character bears similarities to Marie Antoinette, the last queen of France who reportedly lived a life of decadence before the French Revolution resulted in her beheading in 1793. But Perry also plays another character in the video who looks a lot like Joan Of Arc, an icon from 300 years prior who led the French army at just 18 years old and was eventually burned at the stake. The video ends with Perry as Joan coming to seek revenge on those who wronged Perry as Queen, and fans think that might just be a metaphor for something.
The black hair Katy is taking revenge to what they did the the queen katy ,— REXHAR (@rexhar4life) December 20, 2017
"The black hair Katy is taking revenge to what they did the the queen katy," one fan speculated. It's unclear who "they" is, and what exactly they "did," but the concept of having multiple versions of yourself face-off in a music video is a whole lot like the many Taylor Swifts who interacted in the video for "Look What You Made Me Do."
In Swift's video, the multiple personas addressed the different phases of her career, and the different interpretations people have had of her personality. Could Perry be giving a nod to this trope by personifying her own type of "rebirth" through these historical and powerful women?
Take a look for yourself below:
