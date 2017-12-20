Eva Longoria & Hubby José Antonio Bastón Are Expecting Their First Child Together

The holiday season just got a lot brighter for actress Eva Longoria and her husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, who are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, People confirmed on Tuesday.
The couple, whom People reports kicked off their romantic journey together in 2013 and married in an intimate ceremony in May 2016, are quite the power duo. Longoria keeps herself incredibly busy as an actress, fashion designer, and activist, while Bastón serves as the president of Mexican media company Televisa. Should that not impress you, perhaps this video of Longoria opening a bottle of champagne with a sword will. Trust us, if this baby has a fraction of his parents' talent and ambition, he's going to be doing some truly amazing things!
As People notes, Baby Bastón will be welcomed not only by his parents but also by his older siblings Tali, Jose, and Mariana, whom Bastón had in a previous marriage. During an interview with Ocean Drive magazine a few months after her wedding, Longoria praised her stepchildren and said she's "so happy to be part of their lives."
Though she admitted to Ocean Drive that her family likes to keep pretty private on social media, she doesn't refrain from gushing about how much she loves her hubby. In one recent photo, she posed in a soft pink slip dress with the caption, "He makes me blush." She, on the other hand, doesn't mind posting lots of photos of her daily adventures, highlighting her philanthropic work for breast cancer, taking fans behind the scenes of shoots, and broadcasting her endless love of wine. Relatable, TBH. Hopefully, we'll be lucky enough to get to see at least one photo of the newest addition to the Bastón family!
