The Internet Just Found Its Sisterhood Of Traveling Lipstick

The internet wants to know the name of the lipstick that looks good on Oprah, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, and Storm Reid all at once.
Gracing the cover of TIME Magazine to promote the highly-anticipated novel adaptation A Wrinkle in Time, the actresses stood in a line in simple, black turtlenecks, staring straight ahead. However, what really caught the attention of the internet was the gorgeous shade of lipstick all four women appear to be wearing.
Seriously, it looks amazing on all of them! The women have officially created the Sisterhood of the Traveling Lipstick, and we need to be a part of it.
Advertisement
Entertainment Weekly correspondent, Dana Schwartz, took to Twitter to crack this mystery once and for all.
"What lipstick is this that looks good on all of them?" Schwartz posed to her Twitter followers.
WHAT LIPSTICK IS THIS THAT LOOKS GOOD ON ALL OF THEM pic.twitter.com/cygLKqJiA2— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) December 18, 2017
While they may not know the answer definitively, Twitter came up with some strong possibilities.
One response needed no words: The user simply displayed a GIF of Rihanna winking, hinting that Fenty Beauty could certainly be a contender. Hmm, would that mean that the ladies got access to Fenty Beauty's new matte lipstick line, which will launch on December 26? The brand is notoriously inclusive of all skin tones, and its Stunna Lip Paint has received rave reviews since its release.
Another Twitter follower suggested a longtime MAC favorite, Rebel. Rebel is described by MAC as a "midtonal cream plum," which could come off more purple or more pink depending on the application.
perhaps Mac rebel it looks good on EVERYONE and is sometimes pink but sometimes purple depending on how it’s applied— betsy apple bottom jeans boots with the fur (@comeongethappy) December 18, 2017
Of course, it can be particularly tricky to match a lipstick from a photo. The tone of the lipstick could have changed with even subtle photo editing or studio lighting.
Whatever the shade is, it looks so amazing on all four women that who wouldn't want their own tube? If anyone does figure out this lipstick mystery, please — help a writer out.
Advertisement